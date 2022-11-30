Wednesday Beats Stranger Things, Debuts At #1 On Netflix’s Global Top 10

The New Addams Family TV series aired from October 1998 to August 1999. It was the first live-action installment in The Addams Family franchise, and it followed the titular character Wednesday Addams. The new installment follows as she enrolls in Nevermore Academy, a school where children with supernatural abilities can learn and hone their skills.

As Wednesday develops her psychic abilities, she meets other students and characters. She’s also seen participating in supernaturally themed school activities, stopping a monstrous killing spree, solving a murder mystery, and more while figuring out how to navigate her new relationships at the school.

Wednesday debuts at #1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10

The series debuted on November 23 and has already broken several records, starring Jenna Ortega as the title character. Wednesday surpassed the previous record, held by Stranger Things, for the largest opening week for an English-language Netflix series. The series surpassed the previous record of 335 million hours set by Stranger Things season 4 with a whopping 341.2 million hours of viewing around the globe in its first week. Despite this, the figure is still below the all-time opening week record of 571.76 million hours achieved by Squid Game the previous year.

The success of Wednesday will be seen as a huge victory for Netflix. Especially considering that has spent a lot of time and money in recent years creating original programming. The show tied for first place with Stranger Things in no less than 83 different countries during its first week. According to a calculation made by Netflix, roughly 50 million homes worldwide watched at least some of the series. This is very encouraging for Wednesday’s future.

