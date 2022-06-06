Website Listing Reveals Unreleased MacBook Air And Pro Models

Apple fans were excited when rumors about a new and improved MacBook Air hit the internet. News sources claimed that the tech giant would officially announce the laptop device at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference WWDC 2022, which will begin on June 6, 2022.

However, users have stumbled upon listings for new MacBook devices on the website B&H Photo to add to the speculations. Apple enthusiasts discovered a Mac mini, Mac mini-tower, a new MacBook Pro, and even a 14′ MacBook Air on the website.

We must also mention that sellers often list still rumored items, so take the information we are about to give you with a pinch of salt.

Apple’s ‘new’ MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

News sources claim that Apple will announce a new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro at the WWDC 2022, both of whom will be powered by the efficient M2 chip.

Although the news of possible new devices has been going around for the past few months, Apple has faced obstacles in the launch due to supply chain issues.

The upcoming MacBook Pro will feature a series of design changes. It could completely get rid of the Touch Bar, and we will also see a big boost in performance due to the use of the new chip.

Similarly, the MacBook Air might take inspiration from Apple’s iMac M1. The device is supposed to be available in many colors like dark blue, silver, gold, and space gray.

The WWDC 2022

When Tim Cook takes hold of the stage at the Conference, we can expect a handful of new announcements. We might get introduced to the new iOS 16, watchOS, iPadOS 16, and macOS 13. But, the rumor people are most excited about is that Apple will allegedly introduce two new laptops.

If all the talk about Apple’s innovations has excited you, worry not! There is not a long wait left.