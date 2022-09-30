We Might Not Get House Of The Dragon Season 2 Until 2024!

House of the Dragon season 1 premiered last month and has been a hit series on HBO since then. The Game of Thrones prequel has also been able to pull off a seat in the bus among HBO’s biggest hits with record-breaking viewership. Meanwhile, even before the series was released on HBO, rumors about House of Dragon Season 2 were in the air. However, the showrunners announced that the Game of Thrones prequel would be getting renewed for season 2.

While it’s official that House of the Dragon will be getting a season 2, it might not arrive until 2024. As to the question of why, well, that is what we’ll explore going further.

House of the Dragon Season 2

Since the premiere of House of the Dragon on HBO, considering the stir the series created, it was evident that the series will be getting a second season. So much so that it would be one of the easiest decisions the producers must have taken about the show.

Fire reigns. #HouseoftheDragon has been renewed for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/6CxhzC7SKv — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 26, 2022

Furthermore, considering House of the Dragon is based on Fire & Blood, the story would be difficult to contain in just one season. Meanwhile, if you’re wondering that the series is going at a rather fast pace, with the creators skipping years in between and making the story go faster. However, that won’t be the case since there is plenty in the book Fire & Blood that still remains to be seen. We can safely say that House of the Dragon will probably go on for 4 seasons.

Now, about House of the Dragon season 2. While season 1 will be wrapping up in October 2022, the second season is not yet in production, and according to sources, the filming for House of the Dragon Season 2 will be going on in Cáceres, Spain, from March 2023 to June 2023.

If the details are correct, fans will have to wait for the whole of 2023 for season 2 of House of the Dragon to premiere. However, the production could speed things up to take their chances with a late 2023 release. However, a late 2023 release doesn’t sound reasonable at this time; only time will tell and considering when the filming of the second season of House of the Dragon wraps up. Meanwhile, you can go and watch the new episodes of House of the Dragon every weekend on Disney+ and HBO Max.