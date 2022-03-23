How To Watch “WWE Evil” Online For Free? Release Date & Time Revealed

“WWE Evil” is a documentary-ish attempt at capturing the origins of the top villains in WWE history. It is a new web series that gives a deep insight into the most famous antagonists who are also known as “heels” within the wrestling fraternity.

The inaugural season consists of 8 episodes spanning across an impressive roster of WWE superstars. Each episode focuses on a different heel and features snippets from various wrestlers talking about the gimmick. Interestingly, WWE legend-cum-Hollywood actor John Cena, who is WWE Evil’s executive producer, will narrate each episode.

Throughout the series, we will see how eminent wrestlers transitioned into sadistic heels. This list of wrestlers includes Hulk Hogan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, The Undertaker, Kane, Randy Orton, Stephanie McMahon, and Ric Flair.

The much-awaited WWE docuseries, WWE Evil, will release on March 24, 2022. As per sources, all the episodes will be up for streaming simultaneously right from the onset.

Where To Watch WWE Evil?

In the U.S., WWE Evil is a Peacock Original and will air exclusively on Peacock. However, the first two episodes could also air on USA Network. Reportedly, Episode 1 will air on March 24 at 11 PM ET (after Raw), whereas Episode 2 will air the next day at 9 PM ET (after NXT 2.0).

As of now, information regarding the series’s launch in other countries is scarce. However, there are chances it might show up on the WWE Network elsewhere in the world. In India, the WWE Network is available as a subscription plan on SonyLIV.

How To Watch WWE Evil Online For Free?

For U.S. residents, although there is a free Peacock plan, it doesn’t include WWE content. So, they will have to subscribe to a premium plan to watch WWE Evil.

When it comes to those living in India, they might be able to watch WWE Evil for free in the event that it lands on SonyLIV’s WWE Network. That’s because you might already have a JioFiber connection, which offers SonyLiv as a freebie in plans worth ₹999 or more. Moreover, the fiber internet connection also comes with a 30-day free trial in select locations.

Are you excited to witness how the most unforgiving WWE villains ever came to be? Who is your favorite heel among them? Suplex your thoughts in the comments below.