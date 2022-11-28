Welcome To Chippendales episode 3 is the much-awaited installment in the franchise. After delivering two successful premiere episodes, the makers are all set to amaze us with more comedy and drama. Inspired by Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders, the miniseries was created by Robert Siegel. The second episode gave us a brief look into the club’s current situation, which is not good.

Furthermore, the cracks between Steve and Nick’s relationship slowly transform into a ravine. While the new characters like Otis and Irene were in the limelight of the second episode, we still can’t ignore the alarming problems in the club. With the deaths of Paul and Dorothy, we can expect the third episode to show how things will go in Nick’s favour.

Keeping all that in mind, let’s shed some light on the release date and time of the upcoming installment in the next section of this article.

Where to watch ‘Welcome To Chippendales’ Episode 3 online?

Image Credit: Hulu

The third episode is titled Velveeta and is set to arrive on November 29, 2022, at 12 AM Eastern Time (ET). Similar to its predecessors, it will also arrive on Hulu. Furthermore, it will have a runtime of 40-50 minutes.

Speaking of Hulu, the platform releases its titles by following a specific release time schedule. So if you’re a subscriber to their services, then check out our streaming guide on “At What Time Does Hulu Release TV Shows & Movies?”

Is it possible to watch ‘Welcome To Chippendales’ Episode 3 for free online?

Hulu is one of the top streaming services available right now. So, of course, it is paid, and you have to subscribe to access their awesome library. But there are a couple of ways to access it for free. You can check them out right here-

1. Free 30-day trial.

2. Free account with Spotify premium

3. Free account with Verizon.

That’s all we have for this article. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.