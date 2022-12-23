Is It Possible To Watch TVF’s Pitchers Season 2 For Free?

Pitchers Season 2, which many of us had been anticipating with bated breath, is finally here. That, too, after a seven-year wait. TVF created magic with its content in 2015, when OTT was still in its infancy. Pitchers was one of the gems created, along with Permanent Roommates.

It was just right for the time it was released, with start-ups being the big thing at the time and the audience learning how difficult it is to get one started. Seven years later, the Musketeers have returned (with one missing). And this time, we realize that the real challenge was never finding funding but rather keeping the start-up afloat and moving forward in the face of uncertainty.

Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, and Abhay Mahajan are back with another simple, uncomplicated, and heartwarming story about keeping their startup, Pragati AI, running. The boys must go through it all again, from nerve-racking investor meetings to making difficult decisions. But how would it affect their relationship, given that one of the musketeers has already had a “fall-out” and is no longer a member of the group, despite the fact that his spirit pervades the entire series? Worth the wait, right? Here’s when and where you can watch TVF’s Pitchers Season 2.

Can you watch TVF’s Pitchers Season 2?

Pitchers Season 2 was released on ZEE5 on December 23, 2022. Sadly Zee5 isn’t for free, and you’ll have to get a subscription if you want to watch the series. The plans start at Rs. 499/ Year, and you can access a skew of shows like Panchayat, Tripling, Kota Factory, and more. However, you can check the options below to stream its content for free.

1. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

2. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

3. Vi prepaid plans at Rs 401.

4. Free with Tata Sky Mobile TV.

5. Free with Times Prime membership.



What will the show be about?

Pitchers Season 2 will pick up where Season 2 left off. Naveen loses his cool after not being assigned a project from his office, gets drunk, and resigns. He is offered a position in a branch office in Beijing, but as he approaches the airport for departure, he realizes he isn’t cut out for routine jobs. He learned about his second plan after reaching the finals of NASSCOM’s start-up conclave. The four friends then look for what they want and struggle to get their startup off the ground. Friends will reprise their roles in the second season, but Jitendra will not.

What are your expectations from season 2? Do you think the show will be renewed for season 3? Let us know in the comments down below.