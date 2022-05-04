Watch “The God Of High School” Anime Online For Free [All Episodes]

‘The God of High School’ was one of the first anime series adapted from a popular webtoon. It was one of the most popular anime series of 2020. If you are interested in an anime show like this, check out how you can watch ‘The God of High School’ on YouTube for free or read the original webtoon.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

You can watch all 13 episodes directly from this page. Scroll down to watch it from the video links given below.

Where to watch ‘The God of High School’ for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch ‘The God of High School’ on Crunchyroll, HBO Max, and Netflix. Crunchyroll also offers English and Russian dubbed versions of the anime. However, you can also watch all 13 episodes of the anime for free on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Muse Asia’s YouTube channel currently offers free HD episodes of some of the most popular anime shows. Thanks to their licensing banner, they hold the right to stream various popular anime series on YouTube. They also own the rights to all 13 episodes of ‘The God of High School’ that are readily available on YouTube for free.

Watch ‘The God of High School’ for free

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India.

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6

You can also go to this link to watch the entire playlist of The God of High School online for free.

Episode 7

Episode 8

Episode 9

Episode 10

Episode 11

Episode 12

Episode 13

‘The God of High School’ FAQ

Where to read ‘The God of High School’?

Thankfully, you can read the original webtoon on its official website for free. The webtoon has over 538 chapters at the time of writing this article. There are also new chapters that are added every Friday.

What chapter does ‘The God of High School’ anime end?

The anime covers the first 110 chapters of the webtoon but skips a lot of original webtoon material. Due to this, many people also recommend reading the webtoon from the beginning if you want the whole experience. If you can’t wait for the second season, you can continue reading from chapter 112.