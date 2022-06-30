Is It Possible To Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part 2 For Free On Netflix?

Stranger Things has been one of the best web series since 2016. The Netflix original has achieved high ratings in all of its seasons. But all good things have to end. And Stranger Things season 4 part 2 will be the last time we see the show return on Netflix.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Since the show’s final season was divided into two parts, the anticipation from fans is at an all-time high. Thankfully, the time between the two parts wasn’t that long. Speaking of its release, you can check our guide on Stranger Things season 4 part 2 release date right here.

With that out of the way, we are sure there is one huge question in everyone’s mind. Can I watch the show for free on Netflix? Why don’t we find that out in the next section of our streaming guide?

Can I watch ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 part 2, for free on Netflix?

Image credit: Netflix

Netflix might be one of the biggest streaming services, but it has its cons. One of them is the lack of a free trial for new users. Earlier, Netflix used to have that offer but has long relinquished it. So technically, you cannot watch the final part of Stranger Things for free.

Fortunately, a few telecom companies still bundle a Netflix subscription to their plans. Here are some of the offers that you can try.

Find your dream job

Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give a basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99 Jio Postpaid Plans start at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month

How many episodes will ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 part 2 have?

Usually, when a show’s season is divided into two parts, we see a similar number of episodes in both parts. However, that is not the case with the horror drama. Stranger Things season 4 part 1 featured seven episodes in it.

On the contrary to that, part 2 will only flaunt two episodes. But considering these are the show’s last two episodes, they should live up to the expectations.

This is it from our end. If you haven’t watched Stranger Things season 4 part 1, feel free to check our guide here. What are your expectations from the last two episodes? Let us know your views in the comments section below.