Watch Partner Track’s First Five Minutes On Netflix For Free

She-Hulk isn’t the only lawyer on the big screen this month. Netflix’s newest courtroom drama is on the way, and it sounds like it will be worth watching. Partner Track, as the title suggests, will center on Ingrid(Arden Cho) and her hardworking coworkers, who are all vying to become the law firm’s next junior partner.

Despite this, Ingrid has decided to keep a healthy and steamy personal life, which is made a little more difficult when a certain person appears in both scenarios. Partner Track, based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name, is being produced for television by Georgia Lee.

Netflix, meanwhile, determined that there is only one way to honor National Waffle Day (aside from eating a waffle, of course). And thus made the first five minutes of its upcoming series Partner Track available for streaming.

The first part of the episode takes place on Waffle Wednesday, which we are now accustomed to. And features Arden Cho (Teen Wolf) as an ambitious lawyer who has decided to climb the corporate ladder on mergers and acquisitions.

Partner Track‘s opening five minutes make clear that Ingrid Yun doesn’t have it easy. She deals with misogyny on a daily basis because she is one of the few women working at the New York law firm Parsons Valentine. The series’ costume scheme depicts Ingrid as a pastel pink dot in the middle of a sea of blue, black, and grey suits in the Big Apple, illuminating her isolation.

When talking about the same on Deadline, Netflix’s Head of Drama Jinny Howe discussed the elements that, in her opinion, make the legal drama stand out:

“I think a lot of this is drawn from a very personal place, from Georgia [Lee]’s experience in these white-shoe firms, and there has been a tremendous amount of conversation about what is the right way to represent these issues in the world of our show because it is a balance — there’s a lot of fun, there’s a lot of aspiration and romance — but what makes it feel like a show you haven’t seen before because we’re telling it through the lens of Ingrid Yun.”

When is Partner Track releasing on Netflix?

The first five minutes of Partner Track were made available on Netflix’s official website Tudum. As usual, the streamer will release all episodes at once. And Season 1 of Partner Track premieres this Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12.00 AM PT/3.00 AM ET.