Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

How To Watch Netflix US Using NordVPN In 2022?

You'll require a Netflix subscription.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
how to watch netflix us using nordvpn
Image: Fossbytes.

Netflix US inevitably has some of the best titles available online. You might find your favorite TV show unavailable in your country, and it might be on the Netflix US catalog. Likewise, you can watch Netflix US using NordVPN to get access to your favorite titles in 2022.

NordVPN is an excellent choice if you want a VPN to watch Netflix US because it has an extensive list of servers. You can unlock the titles of Netflix US, Netflix UK, and Netflix Canada by connecting to a VPN from their respective countries.

Watch Netflix US using NordVPN

NordVPN is among the best for selecting a VPN for streaming. It offers responsive and efficient servers with excellent uptime. Netflix US houses some exclusive titles that aren’t available elsewhere. Likewise, these titles include NCIS, Stargate SG-1, Friday Night Lights, Rain Man, etc.

It’s only fair that you should be able to access all the titles Netflix contains if you have a subscription, and it’s easy to do it using NordVPN.

1. First, create a NordVPN account and subscribe to a plan.

2. Second, download, install and set up NordVPN on your preferred device.
To learn more about using NordVPN on your PC, visit our guide.

Find your dream job

3. Furthermore, make sure you’re signed into the Netflix app or website before connecting to NordVPN.

4. Open the NordVPN app or extension and connect to a United States server from the server list.

nordvpn us server
Image: Fossbytes.

5. Open the Netflix app or website and select your favorite titles.

netflix us titles
Image: Fossbytes.

6. Finally, start streaming the unlocked titles right away.

watch netflix us streaming nordvpn
Image: Fossbytes.

Note: If Netflix shows an error while streaming a title, go back to the NordVPN app and click on the 3-dot button on the United States option to manually select a server and connect to it. Consequently, you should be able to stream Netflix US content using NordVPN.

all netflix us servers
Image: Fossbytes,

By following this guide, you should be able to watch Netflix US using NordVPN successfully.

Siddharth Dudeja

Siddharth Dudeja

An engineering student with a keen interest in most aspects of technology. Likes to write about Microsoft, Apple, Laptops, Gaming, etc.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022