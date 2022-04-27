It’s easy to mistake this semifinal fixture between Villarreal and Liverpool for a “David versus Goliath” encounter. However, many would know that it’s simply not that easy for the Merseyside club. That’s because Villareal are the same team that knocked out one of the Champions League favorites, Bayern Munich, to make it this far.

As Liverpool vie for their 7th UCL title, they would have to ensure they take Villarreal as seriously as any other European heavyweight to avoid any upset. On the other hand, Villarreal would be hoping to pull off another underdog win on the road to their first-ever Champions League final.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal UCL Semifinal?

Image: Liverpool FC

“Liverpool vs Villarreal” semifinal (first leg) will unfold at Anfield, Liverpool, England on April 27 at 8:30 PM GMT. Below, we have mentioned when and where you can watch the footballing action from India and the U. S.

India:

In India, Liverpool vs Villarreal will kick off on April 28 at 12:30 AM. Since Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner, the match will air live on Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu as per the region). Whereas, SonyLIV will stream the semifinal tie online for the viewers.

The U. S.:

For the American fans, the match will begin on April 27 at 12 PM PT or 3 PM ET. You can watch Liverpool take on Villarreal on CBS or stream the tie on Paramount+.

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal UCL Semifinal?

Image: Villarreal CF

India:

Airtel users can stream the semifinal tie via the XStream app which comes as a bundled perk with prepaid plans starting from Rs 299 and postpaid plans starting from Rs 399. The OTT service is also a part of Airtel’s Rs 148 data pack. Moreover, XStream Fiber subscribers also enjoy the same benefit on broadband plans worth Rs 499 and above.

Additionally, Jio is another telecom that lets you stream Champions League matches as an added benefit on certain plans. Jio SIM holders can watch the footballing action using the JioTV app, whereas JioFiber users can stream it on SonyLIV which comes with prepaid plans starting from Rs 999 and postpaid plans worth Rs 599 and above. Plus, JioFiber also offers a free 30-day trial for new users.

The U. S.:

American viewers can stream the match on CBS via the Paramount+ for free by signing up for the 7-day trial. Also, you can also catch the live action on CBS via free trials with YouTube TV (7-day free trial), FuboTV (7-day free trial), and DirectTV Stream (5-day free trial).

At last, those are the ways you can watch Liverpool vs Villarreal for free.