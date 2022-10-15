Is It Possible To Watch House Of The Dragon Episode 9 For Free Online?

The highly proclaimed TV series is closing toward its first season’s end with House Of The Dragon Episode 9. So far, it’s been a roller coaster ride for the fanatics. While we lost some of our favorite characters, we also got new ones. Moreover, the first season perfectly sets up the stage for Dance of Dragons.

The prequel has shown us a lot of dragons and their ferocious rage. Speaking of these firey beats, you might wonder how they are assigned in Targaryen house. So check out our streaming guide to know more about them and their ways. The last week’s episode was filled with intriguing twists, but Viserys’ death is undoubtedly at the top of our list.

The penultimate episode will show the race for the crown and how the Greens take advantage of residing in King’s Landing. Furthermore, you can catch all this for free online. Let’s answer that in the next section of this article.

Steps to watch HOTD Season 1 episode 9 for free

The penultimate episode will release on the HBO cable network and HBO Max platform. So without any further delay, let’s quickly shed some light on free streaming for HBO Max.

Technically you cannot watch films or any title on HBO Max for free. However, many offers allow you to get a free subscription to HBO Max. But remember that you will still have to pay the introductory price of the telecom plan that’ll get you the free subscription.

House Of The Dragon episode 9: What will happen next?

The ninth episode will bring forth the greed and hunger in the King’s Landing. Queen Alicent will not wait for anyone to place the crown on Aegon’s head. Moreover, the Stepstones will declare Rhaenyra as the new Queen of Westeros. It will be fun to watch how Blacks and Greens will react after these moves.

That’s all we have for this article. Feel free to share your thoughts and expectations in the comment section below.