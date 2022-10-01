Is It Possible To Watch House Of The Dragon Episode 7 For Free Online?

House of the Dragon episode 7 is the much-awaited installment of the series. After the tragic events of the last episode, we all want to see more drama in Westeros. Moreover, the hype for the forthcoming installment is skyrocketing on the internet. HBO has subtly teased a major twist in the series that’ll happen in the next episode.

Furthermore, the makers will surprise the book readers too, as they changed an important thing in the prequel show. In addition to this, we can expect Ser Otto’s return to the Red Keep. After all, the cunning fox couldn’t stay away from its prey. The last episode’s climax is real reason behind his arrival. If you want to have a recap of these events, then head over to this page.

Now that the makers are giving so much, then it is our responsibility to add more surprise to it. So as a part of our surprise, we’ll guide you on how to watch this new episode for free. If you’d like to know more, keep reading below.

Steps to watch HOTD Season 1 episode 7 for free

Image Credit: HBO

Before getting started on the free streaming part, let’s get one thing straight that the new episode airs on the HBO cable network and HBO Max platform. Moreover, if you have a subscription, then head over to this page to watch it on the platform. For Indian fans, it will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Technically you cannot watch films or any title on HBO Max for free. However, many offers allow you to get a free subscription to HBO Max. But remember that you will still have to pay the introductory price of the telecom plan that’ll get you the free subscription.

House Of The Dragon episode 7: What will happen next?

The new episode will bring a new twist to the series. Moreover, Rhaenyra will reunite with Daemon and expose Alicent’s real face in front of the entire realm. It is safe to say that the new episode will bring some power to the Blacks. We will also witness new dragons in the forthcoming installment.

That’s all we have for this article. What are your expectations from the new episode? Feel free to share your honest opinion in the comments section below.