Watch “Goblin Slayer” Anime Online For Free [All Episodes]

‘Goblin Slayer’ is a dark fantasy action anime adapted from a popular manga of the same name. Goblin Slayer Season 2 is coming out in 2022, so now’s the best time to catch up on season 1. Fortunately, you can watch season 1 of the anime on YouTube and also read the original manga to catch up on things.

The anime was released in 2018, followed by a movie titled Goblin’s Crown, coming out in 2020. If you are interested in watching the anime, you can watch all 12 episodes of ‘Goblin Slayer’ on YouTube for free. Users can also scroll down to view it directly from the video links below.

What is ‘Goblin Slayer’ about?

‘Goblin Slayers’ is set in a dark fantasy world and follows the story of an adventurer whose only purpose is to kill goblins. He will stop at nothing, even if he resorts to extreme methods. His constant quest to eradicate goblins has also earned him his nickname ‘Goblin Slayer.’

However, the story focuses on Slayer and his interactions with other adventurers. He is also accompanied on his quest by a priestess, high elf archer, dwarf shaman, and a lizard priest. However, he starts to change for the better and forms an unlikely friendship with other party members.

Where to watch ‘Goblin Slayer’ anime online for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch Goblin Slayer on Netflix, Funimation, or Crunchyroll. Users can also watch the movie and the English dubbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll. You can also watch all 12 episodes of the anime for free on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Watch ‘Goblin Slayer’ anime for free

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India to access the YouTube channel.

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6

Go to this link to watch the entire Goblin Slayer playlist. Users can also see the uncensored version of the anime on Muse Asia.

Episode 7

Episode 8

Episode 9

Episode 10

Episode 10.5

Episode 11

Episode 12

What chapter does Goblin Slayer end?

The anime switches the sequence of certain events in the story, so it might get confusing if you are trying to read the manga. The anime ends in chapter 29, so you can start reading. There is also a prequel manga called Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One that takes place before the main story’s events.

Episodes 1 to 4 : Adapt manga Chapters 1-9

: Adapt manga Chapters 1-9 Episode 5 : Adapts manga Chapters 10 and 17

: Adapts manga Chapters 10 and 17 Episodes 6 to 9 : Adapts manga Chapters 17 to 29

: Adapts manga Chapters 17 to 29 Episodes 10 to 12: Adapts manga Chapters 10 to 15

Fans who want the definitive experience can also read Goblin Slayer: Brand New Day. It is the second adaptation of the main story, but it includes more stories from the light novel.

‘Goblin Slayer’ trailer and cast

Goblin Slayer: Yuichiro Umehara

Yuichiro Umehara Priestess: Yui Ogura

Yui Ogura High Elf Archer: Nao Tōyama

Nao Tōyama Dwarf Shaman: Yuichi Nakamura

Yuichi Nakamura Lizard Priest: Tomokazu Sugita

Tomokazu Sugita Noble Fencer: Sumire Uesaka

Sumire Uesaka Farm Girl: Yuka Iguchi

Yuka Iguchi Guild Receptionist: Maaya Uchida

Maaya Uchida Witch: Yoko Hikasa

Yoko Hikasa Spearman: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Sword Maiden: Aya Endō

Goblin Slayer Season 2 is currently in production. GA Bunko, the publishing house behind the series’s light novel, has officially confirmed that the anime is returning. The anime is likely to release sometime in 2022.

The first season premiered on October 7 to December 30, 2018. Season 2 will likely release at the same time as season 1, looking at the programming block.