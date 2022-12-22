Is It Possible To Watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery For Free Online?

With a perfect combination of cast and storyline, the makers of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have served us an excellent supper. Starring Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc has given the movie an edge over other mystery films. Moreover, the first part of the franchise grossed over $300 million at the box office. Despite the limited theatrical release, the sequel also performed well in the United States.

Furthermore, the sequel sees Benoit Blanc invited to a lavish private estate on a Greek island by billionaire Miles Born for his annual reunion of closest friends. However, the grand party turns upside down when somebody gets brutally murdered. Now Blanc needs to find the suspect and keep others safe. In addition to Craig, the new cast includes Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr, and Madelyn Cline.

After reading so much about the film, it’ll be a real treat if we can watch it for free. Alright, don’t worry; we’ll discuss a few workarounds that will allow you to stream for free. Before getting started with the free streaming part, let’s shed some light on the release schedule of this masterpiece.

Where to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery online?

Image Credit: Netflix

In 2021, Netflix won the sequel’s streaming rights for a whopping $400 million. Moreover, the epic film will be released on Netflix on December 23, 2022. As for its release time, it will arrive at 3 A.M. Eastern Time (ET)/12 A.M. Pacific Time (PT). Furthermore, you can also rent it from Prime Video, iTunes, and Microsoft Store.

How to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for free on Netflix?

Netflix may be the market leader in providing a wide range of titles, but there are a few things that it cannot even get right. One of them is providing a free trial to new users to watch titles for free. Unfortunately, that feature is no longer available for Netflix users. Fortunately, there are a few offers that you can use to get a free account on the streaming service.

That’s all we have for today. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.