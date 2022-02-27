Is It Possible To Watch “Euphoria” Season 2 Episode 8 For Free Online?

After 7 absolutely stellar episodes of Euphoria, we’re finally here. We are now about to witness the climactic finale of the second season of this fantastic drama. And as tough as it is to say goodbye, we can’t wait for what’s in store for Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8.

For those who don’t know, the episode will come out on February 27, 2022. If you’d like to know more about the release date and time in detail, you can check it out right here. But here, we will be talking about how to watch it for free. So without further ado, let’s get right to it.

Where to watch ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 episode 8 online?

Image Credit: HBO Max

Just like the rest of the episodes, the finale will also be released exclusively on HBO Max. You can watch all episodes of Euphoria by heading over to this page on the streaming platform.

Watch Euphoria on Hulu With HBO Max Add-on

How to watch ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 episode 8 for free on HBO Max?

Sadly, HBO Max, the platform the series is being released on, is not free. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its catalog. However, there are certain ways to watch its content for free as well. You can check them out right down below –

1. Free 7-day Trial with Hulu.

2. Free with HBO cable.

3. Free with AT&T 1000 plan.

4. Free one-year trials for AT&T TV and DirecTV packages.

5. Free with AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless phone service.

What to expect from ‘Euphoria’ season 2 episode 8?

The promo for the episode is already up; you can watch it above as well. Now the title of the episode is “This is just the beginning” which is odd considering this is the finale. Although we hope it means we will get more of this awesome series.

As for the finale itself, we will probably see how things are shaping up after Lexi’s play. We will get to see Rue’s dad’s funeral as well. It is suggested in the promo that it is the funeral is the root cause of her addiction. But to know for sure you will have to watch the episode yourself.

