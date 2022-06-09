How To Watch “Black Bullet” Anime Online [For Free]

Black Bullet is a post-apocalyptic action anime television series based on a light novel. Even though it has been quite a while since the release of season 1, fans are still hoping for a second season. Fortunately, you can watch the anime series for free.

Watch the anime series directly from the video linked below. You can also check our other recommendations on some of the best anime series that you can watch on YouTube for free.

Where to watch ‘Black Bullet’ anime online for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch ‘Black Bullet’ on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Users can also watch dubbed versions of the anime on Crunchyroll. Luckily, you can also watch the entire season of the anime for free on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

How do I access Muse Asia?

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India to access the YouTube channel.

Black Bullet Season 1

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of the video above to access all the episodes from season 1. You can also go to this link to watch ‘Black Bullet’ season 1 on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 13).

Black Bullet Season 2

The Black Bullet anime series only has one season even after many years. The anime was supposed to get a second season in July 2020 but was delayed due to Covid. So far, there has been no word about the release date of season 2 from the studio.