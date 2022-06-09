Vivaldi Mail 1.0 Launched With Calendar And Feed Reader

Whether you are a student, employee, or Internet user, you definitely use email and, like any other person, have hundreds of unread mail.

Finding an important email can be a nuisance, as you have to dig deep into promotional and junk mail to find the one you’re looking for.

However, Vivaldi is committed to making your life easier with its built-in email client, plus the Calendar and Feed Reader are just a cherry on the top.

Another advantage is that this feature is accessible to users at no cost and makes use of the existing Vivaldi install on your computer or Android device.

Vivaldi Mail 1.0

Aside from organizing mail, you can also manage your feeds, to-do lists, and schedules without ever leaving the browser. Vivaldi Mail offers a wide range of customization options, making it uncomplicated for you to access and organize content.

Image Credit: Vivaldi

The browser senses mailing threads and lists by itself and integrates a search feature through which you can find what you’re looking for. Having more than one email will save you the hassle of continuously logging in and out of accounts, as you will get easy access to your emails from a single inbox.

Find your dream job

The mail view layout is available in various options, including a horizontal split view and the three-panel vertical outline.

Feed Reader and Calendar

The Feed Reader can improve productivity by saving you from pointlessly surfing the Internet. It also limits user tracking as you have direct access to content without ever leaving the browser.

Vivaldi gives you the option to choose between an online or local calendar. You can access the online calendar from other devices, but the local is exclusive to you. The keyboard shortcuts let you add events to your calendar instantly.

How to download

To run Vivaldi Mail 1.0 for yourself, you simply have to download the browser and select ‘Fully Loaded layout,’ and voila!

As for Vivaldi users, you can activate Mail, Calendar, and Feeds by going into ‘Settings’ and then ‘General.’ Once you’re there, you can enable these options in the ‘Productivity features.’