‘Vikram’ Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Or Zee5?

June 2022 is full of a lot of amazing movie titles releasing all across India. Be it Bollywood movies or regional films, this month is simply packed. One huge title is none other than Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. The film has the attention of a plethora of entertainment fans and they have huge expectations from it.

The 2022 mystery action is gearing up for a release on June 03, 2022. Initially, the movie will only be released in theaters. This means you will need to head to your nearest theater to watch the film on the big screen.

However, we are certain many users will prefer watching the 2022 action-thriller at home. Keeping that in mind, let’s find out where to watch the movie online following its theatrical run.

Will ‘Vikram’ release on Netflix?

Image credit: Raaj Kamal Films

Kamal Haasan’s new project is not coming to Netflix. However, if you want to watch a regional movie on the streaming giant, we have a great suggestion for you. Check out Vijay’s blockbuster movie “Beast”, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Will ‘Vikram’ release on Zee5?

No, the movie will not be coming to Zee5 anytime soon. In recent times, the platform has gained a lot of credibilities thanks to bagging rights to many amazing titles. But this time, it was left behind in the race to release Vikram online.

Will ‘Vikram’ release on Disney+ Hotstar?

Usually, the Walt Disney-owned platform is the go-to place for fans to watch content from MCU and Star Wars. In fact, currently, the standalone miniseries titled “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is streaming on it on a weekly basis.

Anyway, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram will also release on Disney+ Hotstar. But there is no word about when the movie will be released. All we know is that satellite and OTT rights to this movie have shattered all records of Kamal Haasan’s career. It is being said that the movie has already made a business of over Rs. 200 crores even before its release.

What are your expectations from the movie? Let us know your views in the comments section below.