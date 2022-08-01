Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

The Most Popular Multi-Boot USB Maker Ventoy Just Got Better!

Fedora CoreOS is now supported!

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Ventoy 1.0.79 released
Abubakar Mohammed

In the vast repositories of open-source tools and software, Ventoy is a gem of software that can help store multiple ISOs in a USB and boot into them (One at a time). It’s consistent and reliable and saves a lot of time that would otherwise be wasted in flashing each ISO on the USB.

In this article, let’s look at everything new in the latest Ventoy 1.0.79 release.

Ventoy 1.0.79: What’s new?

  • ventoy

The latest stable release of Ventoy (1.0.79) now supports over 940 ISOs and Fedora CoreOS. For starters, CoreOS was acquired by RedHat in 2018.

Apart from the newly supported distro, Ventoy’s creator has also fixed a few bugs, like when VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT wouldn’t work in openSUSE. Similarly, an issue about autosel has also been fixed.

Other issues such as when Ventoy2Disk.gtk‘s reserved space won’t take the digit ‘9,’ and when the repo couldn’t be found when installing Kylin V10SP2, have been fixed.

If you wish to know more about the update, you can read the complete changelog on its official GitHub repository.

If you’re new to Ventoy, check out our article on how to boot multiple Linux distributions using Ventoy.

What are your thoughts about Ventoy? Let us know in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a Linux and Tech Writer. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, or hunting heads in competitive FPS games,

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022