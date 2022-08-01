The Most Popular Multi-Boot USB Maker Ventoy Just Got Better!

In the vast repositories of open-source tools and software, Ventoy is a gem of software that can help store multiple ISOs in a USB and boot into them (One at a time). It’s consistent and reliable and saves a lot of time that would otherwise be wasted in flashing each ISO on the USB.

In this article, let’s look at everything new in the latest Ventoy 1.0.79 release.

Ventoy 1.0.79: What’s new?

The latest stable release of Ventoy (1.0.79) now supports over 940 ISOs and Fedora CoreOS. For starters, CoreOS was acquired by RedHat in 2018.

Apart from the newly supported distro, Ventoy’s creator has also fixed a few bugs, like when VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT wouldn’t work in openSUSE. Similarly, an issue about autosel has also been fixed.

Other issues such as when Ventoy2Disk.gtk ‘s reserved space won’t take the digit ‘9,’ and when the repo couldn’t be found when installing Kylin V10SP2, have been fixed.

If you wish to know more about the update, you can read the complete changelog on its official GitHub repository.

If you’re new to Ventoy, check out our article on how to boot multiple Linux distributions using Ventoy.

What are your thoughts about Ventoy? Let us know in the comments section below.