How To Boost Valorant FPS On Low-End PCs

Riots Games’ Valorant is one of the best and the biggest FPS tactical shooter games right now. This CS:GO, and Overwatch cross is a free-to-play game and is also a big esports title. And like CS:GO, it is necessary to have a better FPS in Valorant. On that topic, this guide will help you boost FPS in Valorant, even on a low-end PC.

Are you one of those players who have a potato PC but wants to play Valorant? Or you’ve yet to install the game, but you are worried if Valorant might not run on your outdated PC? Fret not, because Valorant can even run on integrated Intel graphics because it depends heavily on the processor and less on the graphic card. In this article, we’re going to cover some points as to how you can run Valorant smoothly and boost FPS on your potato PC.

What is the optimal FPS?

The minimum amount of FPS recommended for playing Valorant is 60. However, if you’re keen on playing Valorant competitively, you should be targeting an FPS of 120 and over. To get that 120+ FPS, we recommend that you upgrade your PC’s hardware plus take the solutions mentioned in this article to get the best out of the hardware you’ve got while boosting FPS in Valorant significantly.

Settings to run Valorant smoothly

To run Valorant on your computer with a steady FPS, you need to make a few tweaks to the system settings and in-game settings.

System settings

1. Power options

Path to power settings: Control panel > Hardware and Sound > Power Options

In the power settings, make sure to choose the “High Performance” plan whenever you’re gaming. This will give a boost to your PC’s gaming performance as more power will be redirected towards hardware.

Ensure that your PC is up to date with the latest drivers, making routine updates to the graphics drivers. Also, make sure the windows are up to the newest version, which will surely help you bag that little bit to FPS gain. If you’re rocking an Intel/AMD CPU and/or AMD/NVIDIA graphics, or just integrated graphics, you can find and update the drives from these manufacturers’ official websites.

3. Game mode

Another option is to turn on the game mode in the settings menu. Switching on this feature will let your PC’s processor and GPU at higher clock speeds, resulting in better gaming performance.

4. Task Manager

The next one on this list includes the use of a task manager and closing any unused app running in the background that is consuming RAM. To do this, open the task manager by pressing CTRL+SHIFT+ESC keys and close tasks like Spotify, Google Chrome (which consumes a lot of RAM), etc. Also, make sure to disable the Startup apps (Start > Type “Startup apps” in search > Disable apps) so that you won’t have to close the apps manually every time you boot your PC.

Moreover, once in the task manager, click on the “details” tab, look for Valorant, then right-click on Valorant and set the priority to ‘high.’

5. Clean your PC often

The next piece of advice we have for you is to make sure you clean your PC frequently. And by cleaning, we mean both the software and the insides, the internal components. Remove any unused and unwanted files or software that you might have installed on your PC as they slow down your system significantly.

It would be best if you also cleaned up your PC’s hardware often. If your PC is old, there could be a significant build-up of dust and grime in the internal fans, blocking the airflow. Due to this, the fans won’t be able to cool down the processor. Making sure the fans are not covered with dust will make notable improvements to your system, and in turn, will help Valorant runs smoothly.

In-game settings to get high FPS in Valorant

Make sure to make these changes to your in-game settings after you’re done making the system changes.

1. General settings

Launch Valorant and head on to the general settings section. Now turn off the “show corpses” and “show blood” options. Turning these options off is sure to contribute a bit towards that high FPS in the game.

2. Video settings

Once in the video settings, change the display mode to “full screen” and set the resolution to “1280X720” because the lower you set the resolution, the higher FPS you’ll get.

However, we don’t recommend going below the advised resolution as it will make the game unplayable for most users. Once you’re done with the resolution, turn off all the FPS limiting options.

3. Graphics quality

In the graphics quality section, set all the available options to the lowest possible values. Additionally, disable the anti-aliasing option too. Setting these values to “low” is a must to get a better FPS on a low-end PC.

One of the most important things to note, if you’re playing on a laptop, make sure always to have your laptop connected to a power supply to get the most out of the hardware and have a better FPS in Valorant.

How to boost FPS in Valorant: Summing up

So there you have it, try these measures to get that extra FPS in Valorant on your outdated low-end PC. On the contrary, you should probably get new hardware for your PC to better play any competitive game requiring a high FPS. Since you’re not yet ready to take that leap, that’s why you’re here, and these solutions are sure to help you boost FPS in Valorant.