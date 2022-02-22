“Valimai” Release Date & Time: Will It Be On Netflix, Zee5, Or Amazon Prime Video?

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a thorn in the path of many movies and their theatrical release dates. Similar is the case with Ajith’s ‘Valimai.’ The film’s release has been pushed multiple times, but finally, it seems like the wait for it will be over this week.

To be precise, the movie is gearing up for release on February 24, 2022. The aforementioned release date is valid for theaters. So if you are interested in watching the highly anticipated movie, book your tickets now. But at the same time, many of us have gotten accustomed to watching our favorite titles online.

With that being said, we are sure many of you must be wondering about Valimai’s digital release date? Also, where to watch the film online, if it’s even possible to do so. Well, let’s shed some light on just that in the next section of our article.

Will ‘Valimai’ be released on Netflix?

Image credit: Zee Studios

Currently, there is no word about the film’s release on Netflix. Maybe that’ll change in the future, but one cannot confirm that.

Will ‘Valimai’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video is arguably the most popular platform when it comes to releasing regional movies online. But Valimai will not become an addition to that star-studded list. Well, no need to get disheartened as you can still enjoy Mahaan on Prime Video as of now.

Will ‘Valimai’ be released on Zee5?

Earlier, it was confirmed that the digital release rights of the film had been bought by Zee Studios. So after a 50-day run in theaters, fans can enjoy watching the movie on Zee5. In simple terms, you can expect the film to be added to the OTT platform library sometime around mid-April.

That’s it from our end for this article. Are you planning to watch the movie online or in theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.