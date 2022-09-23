Uzaki-Chan Wants To Hang Out Season 2 New Trailer Teases Ending Song

Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out is a wild romantic comedy anime that aired back in February 2020. While there is no scarcity of these kinds of fan service-filled romcom anime, this one somehow struck a chord with many and now has quite a dedicated fanbase to it.

So, it’s no surprise that we are getting a season 2, and that too very soon. And just so that you have an idea of what to expect, the creators have released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming season. You can check it out yourself in the next section.

Uzaki-Chan Season 2 trailer 2

The new trailer mostly focuses on the senpai-kouhai duo with glimpses of some side characters. Fans of the anime might notice how different this new season feels compared to the previous one. While we still see some of the usual gags, it looks like we might see some progress in their relationship in the new season. Also, the second half of the promo also gives us a small preview of the ending theme Happy Life by MKLNtic.

What is Uzaki-Chan wants to hang out about?

Image Credit: ENGI

The plot primarily focuses on Hana Uzaki and her senpai Shinichi Sakurai. The two were in the same club in their high school days, and now Uzaki is reunited with Sakurai after entering the same college as a freshman. But much to her dismay, her super-active senpai has now become a loner.

So Uzaki decides to remedy that and constantly tries not to let Sakurai be alone at all costs. She takes him to all kinds of places, shows up for his part-time work, and many other hijinks. But even though Sakurai is irritated by all of it, he puts up with it and eventually even begins to crack himself. Maybe this weird relationship can blossom into something more.

The new season is set to premiere on October 1, 2022, which is not right around the corner. It will be coming to Crunchyroll, where you can watch season 1 as well.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited for more of this wacky comedy anime? Do you think we will get to see some progress in their relationship in the new season? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.