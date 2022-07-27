Use This Website To Track Heat Waves In The US

The U.S. government has launched a new website to protect American citizens from extreme heat waves. Heat.gov is a unique website that will provide clear and timely information to understand and reduce risks from extreme heat. The data on the website is science-based and heavily backed by research.

Heat.gov is a top priority initiative by President Biden’s National Climate Task Force. And they have prioritized the development of Heat.gov, which will serve as the country’s one-stop center for information on heat and health.

U.S. Government’s heatwave initiative

Image: Heat.gov

Extreme heat has been one of the greatest weather-related disasters in the US. The death toll in the nation is more than what hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, or extreme cold have brought. However, the newly launched Heat.gov will provide relevant data to protect citizens from extreme heat.

Firstly, It will provide map data and other information to help the public prepare for heat waves beforehand. Second, It will also be used to understand health risks and identify the most vulnerable.

The initiative is a part of efforts by the government and president Biden’s National Climate Task Force. Although it’s a nationwide phenomenon, extreme heat does not affect people equally. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, people living in urban or rural neighborhoods are distinctively affected.

The introduction of this website is only the most recent effort to combat severe heat. Through financing from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden Administration is developing infrastructure that helps communities during excessive heat, drought, wildfires, and other heat-related risks.