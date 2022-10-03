Upcoming Pixel 7 Full Specs Leaked: Movie Motion Blur, 50x Zoom, And More

Google will unveil the Pixel 7 lineup at October 6 event. But leaksters aren’t willing to wait. A fresh leak showcases the exact specifications of the upcoming Pixel 7 lineup that will launch in a couple of days. The major distinction between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series will be the Tensor G2 chip. An earlier benchmark leak showcased that the G2 is faster than G1 in most aspects.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pricing rumors are also flying around. Most of them suggest an economical pricing strategy to appeal to the masses. Google didn’t launch the Pixel 6 series in India but will launch the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Full Specifications

Google Pixel 7 will feature a smaller 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The bigger Pixel 7 pro will have a 6.7-inch LTPO QHD display with a 120HZ refresh rate. Both devices will have the Tensor G2 chip with differences in storage and RAM configurations.

Pixel 7 will arrive with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options. While the Pixel 7 Pro will bump up the RAM to 12GB, but the storage remains the same. It is unclear whether the device will support expandable storage. Google does offer a sim card tray (unlike the new iPhone 14), but there is no certainty of dual-physical sim support.

Image: Twitter

Moving on to the camera, the Pixel 7 Pro will offer a triple camera array with a 48MP primary sensor. It will also offer a 10.8MP selfie camera which will support 4K video recording. An ad about the new Movie Motion Blur camera feature also leaked, which showcases the camera prowess of the latest flagship from Google. The leaked screenshot doesn’t mention anything about the camera lenses of the Pixel 7.

Other common specification for both the devices includes wired and wireless charging. The phones will be IP68 water and dust-resistant and will come with a Titan M2 security chip as well. There is no specification about the battery capacity, but you can expect longer battery life on the Pixel 7 Pro due to the bigger body.