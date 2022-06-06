Unreleased Mac Mini Spotted On Online Store

Apple devotees are on the edge of their seats, as Apple Worldwide Developers Conference WWDC 2022 is just hours away. Rumors of the launch of new laptop devices have gotten people even more excited about the much-awaited conference.

The United States retailing website B&H has listed Mac mini models on its website to spice things up. It is important to mention that no one is fully sure whether Tim Cook will introduce Mac mini models during the event.

Apple’s new Mac Mini models

The first listing is of a Mac mini with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM, powered by Apple’s yet-to-be-announced M2 chip. This is not the only device B&H has listed; we have another Mac mini-tower powered with the M1 Pro chip. However, to our disappointment, there are no photos with the devices.

Image Credit: B&H

From the current information, we can see that the Mac mini-tower will have better performance than the regular Mac Mini, which uses the M1 chip.

New MacBook Air

Bloomberg’s tech reporter Mark Gurman first broke the news about a new MacBook Air. In his newsletter, he confirmed that the laptop device will feature several changes and will be powered by the upcoming M2 chip.

While the laptop may come in three standard colors, the company will likely switch to a fancier off-white keyboard.

Now renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared further information on the matter. According to him, the tech giant will ship 6 to 7 million units before Q3 of 2022.

(1/2)

Agree with @markgurman. The new MacBook Air (MBA) will more likely offer three standard color options and probably plus one new color, rather than the rainbow style like the iMac as the market expects. https://t.co/4oyrHrEl9L June 5, 2022

However, we could experience a delay in the release date due to supply chain problems in China because of COVID-19. Although Quanta is the sole manufacturer of the MacBook Pros, Foxconn will partner up to manufacture the MacBook Air.

News about Apple working on a new MacBook Pro 2022 has also been going around, but Gurman has reported that its chances are slim.