Uncoupled Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Neil Patrick Harris is most popularly known for his portrayal of Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Brother. The 49-year-old was simply amazing on the show and gained millions of fans. The highly acclaimed actor is now returning with his new series titled Uncoupled.

The 2022 TV show falls in the comedy romance genre, which happens to be the sweet spot for Harris. The web series will feature Harris donning the role of Michael for eight episodes. If the show does well, it will surely return for the second season.

When was Uncoupled released online?

Image credit: Netflix

The show made its debut online on July 29, 2022. Since it was released on Netflix, it has followed the standard release schedule of the streaming service. All episodes of the show were added to its library at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Can I watch Uncoupled for free on Netflix?

If you want to watch Neil Patrick Harris’ new show, you need to purchase a subscription to Netflix. The streaming giant is currently not offering a free trial to new users. But on a positive note, there are a few offers that allow you to get a free subscription to Netflix.

What are your expectations from the series? Let us know your honest views in the comments sections below. But make sure you avoid any spoilers if you have already watched a few episodes of the show.