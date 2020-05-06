UbuntuDDE, a remix Linux distribution combining Ubuntu and Deepin desktop, has finally announced its first-ever stable release. Despite being built on top of the Ubuntu 20.04 ‘Focal Fossa’ system, UbuntuDDE 20.04 is still not recognized as the official flavor of Ubuntu.

Regardless, UbuntuDDE gives a unique experience for being a Ubuntu flavor along with Plasma, Cinnamon, and Budgie. In fact, UbuntuDDE edges slightly ahead on looks, all thanks to the beauty of the Deepin Desktop. This is also why, after the beta release, UbuntuDDE received loads of love with ISO download of around 50k+ till now.

UbuntuDDE Remix 20.04 is also the first long-term release featuring Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) v5.0. So, let’s see what the new Linux distro offers:

UbuntuDDE 20.04 Remix: What’s New

Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE)

The major highlight of UbuntuDDE is its astonishing Desktop Environment, DDE, which is also the most beautiful desktop in the Linux world. Originally, DDE is a product developed and maintained by the Deepin community that also builds Deepin Linux distribution.

DDE is a package comprised of Desktop Environment, Window Manager, Control Center, Launcher, and Dock. Overall it makes the user experience better with a stunning user interface and easy access to apps with a modern dock.

Compared to the most popular environments like GNOME or KDE, each component of DDE looks more modern and elegant that gives a different taste of the desktop experience.

Ubuntu Software Repository

Software package management matters a lot in any Linux distribution to ensure its security, stability, and easy accessibility. Hence, to build trust among users, UbuntuDDE ships software packages directly from Ubuntu Repository, whose mirrors are spread worldwide and available for all.

You can download any application from the Ubuntu Software Center, which supports both APT and Ubuntu’s own universal software package system, Snap. The UbuntuDDE team also features Over-The-Air (OTA) updates to distribute security fixes regularly from the upstream repository to all DDE packages.

Intuitive Control Center

The control center is one such place from where you can customize all your system settings. Therefore, UbuntuDDE offers a single control center dashboard for system configuration and user account management. You can easily use this modern control center to access, control, and modify any aspect of your system.

Other Features Of UbuntuDDE

Latest updated software packages

LTS (Long Term Support) with Ubuntu 20.04

Pre-installed Deepin Stock Software

Better support for drivers

Linux Kernel 5.4

Kwin Window Manager

Future OTA updates

How To Download And Install UbuntuDDE Remix 20.04?

I hope now you must be waiting to try UbuntuDDE 20.04, and who knows if it may be your next daily driver. But before starting the installation, you must check the minimum system requirements:

2GB RAM

30GB free disk space

2GHz or faster processor

You can download the ISO image from the official site here. Then, create a bootable USB stick and initiate an installation process. If you’ve already used Ubuntu or its derivatives, you may find the installation steps quite familiar.

Once you finish, you can enjoy the Ubuntu experience with a beautiful Deepin desktop. And don’t forget to share your opinion with us in the comment section below.