Ubuntu Web: A Chrome OS Alternative Linux With Firefox Coming Soon

As the world is moving toward cloud-based services, we can perform almost every task using a single Web browser. This is one of the reasons why Chrome OS integrated with the Google Chrome web browser has become the most popular web-centric operating system.

Even though Chrome OS uses Linux kernel under the hood, it is exclusively available to run only on Google’s hardware like Chromebook. Hence, if you’re looking for an alternative, soon you’ll be able to experience the potential of cloud computing right on your laptop using Ubuntu Web.

Ubuntu Web OS With Firefox Browser

Ubuntu Web is a new project that aims to build a Chrome OS alternative operating system combining the power of Ubuntu Linux and Mozilla’s Firefox browser. Unlike Chrome OS, it is based on Firefox that you can probably run on any computer.

Interestingly, the project was started by the same young developer, Rudra Saraswat, who recently launched Ubuntu Unity Remix and Ubuntu Education (UbuntuEd).

Coming soon! Stay tuned! — Ubuntu Web (@ubunweb) July 22, 2020

As of now, no further information has been revealed except for the announcement. The community is still in discussions to choose a lightweight graphical interface by default.

Allan Carvalho, one of the project members, says Ubuntu Web is a project that came to compete with Chrome OS, based on Firefox browser.

However, Ubuntu Web is not a new Linux-based competitor to Chrome OS. Earlier, we’ve witnessed several cloud-based operating systems like Apricity OS or Cub Linux, that aimed to become an alternative to Chrome OS.

Unfortunately, both of them are discontinued now, and currently, according to me, there is no direct competitor of Chrome OS. Hence, it would be exciting to see if Ubuntu web could actually deliver what it aims for.

What do you think about this new Web OS? Do comment and share your opinion.

Logo Design: Allan Carvalho