If you’re following the Linux space, you might know that Ubuntu doesn’t follow a rolling release structure but two releases every year. However, we’re pretty sure that a lot of people dream about Ubuntu following a rolling-release structure like Arch Linux, though the chances are pretty slim.

If you’re one of those people who wish Ubuntu was a rolling release, a former Canonical employee has created Rolling Rhino, an unofficial Ubuntu flavor that converts your Ubuntu install into a rolling release distribution.

Finally, a new catchphrase, “I use Rolling Rhino, btw.”

“Rolling Rhino Remix is an unofficial Ubuntu flavor which converts the Ubuntu operating system into a rolling release Linux distribution by tracking the devel series,” explains the developer. This means that your Ubuntu packages will always be up-to-date just like the packages in a rolling release, and you won’t be burdened with huge updates at the end of every six months.

This is great news for people who have always wanted to use Ubuntu but installed Arch because the former is not a rolling release. We know that there probably aren’t many people who want this, but in the vast community of Linux users, there could be an audience for the same.

How to install Ubuntu Rolling Rhino

The process of installing Rolling Rhino is similar to installing other Linux distributions. All you need to do is:

1. Download the Rolling Rhino ‘.iso’ file from the official website.

2. Flash it onto your USB flash drive.

3. Boot into Rolling Rhino and install it (Installation procedure is similar to installing standard Ubuntu).

4. After booting into the fresh install, you’ll need to type the following command in the terminal and hit enter. This will replace /etc/apt/sources.list with Ubuntu devel repos and Ubuntu will start updating again.

rhino-init

5. Once it’s done updating, reboot Rolling Rhino.

6. Finally, open the terminal once again, type the following command, and hit enter.

rhino-update

The rhino-update command is what you’ll be using to update your system via apt as well as to get the latest stuff from the Ubuntu mainline repositories.

What are your thoughts about Ubuntu Rolling Rhino? Do you think it’s enough to intrigue Arch users to switch to Ubuntu? Let us know in the comments section below.