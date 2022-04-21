Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Released! Here’s What’s New

The latest LTS Ubuntu release, i.e., Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish), is finally here, and it brings lots of changes, additions, and improvements over the last Ubuntu release. Here’s everything you need to know about Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and its features.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish): What’s new?

GNOME 42

The latest GNOME desktop environment brought many changes and improvements over GNOME 41. Ubuntu 22.04 now ships with GNOME 42 to incorporate all the newest GNOME features into the Ubuntu system. These features include a new screenshot tool, a system-wide dark mode, better performance, and much more.

If you want to know more about GNOME 42, read our comprehensive GNOME 42 features article, where we’ve explained all the new features in detail. If you want to experience GNOME 42 in action, you can try out the latest Fedora 36 beta released around a week ago.

Dark Mode and Themes

Ubuntu 22.04 not only ships with a system-wide dark mode but also with the ability to apply accent colors. There are ten accent colors to choose from, all of which are also used system-wide and apply to both dark and light variants of the Yaru theme.

Improvements to Ubuntu on Raspberry Pi

We previously tested out Ubuntu and its variants in our Raspberry Pi series, and the experience of using Ubuntu on a 4GB Raspberry Pi 4B was straight-up bad. However, with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton said, “It’s great to see a certified Ubuntu Desktop release that includes support for the 2GB Raspberry Pi 4. The release gives developers all over the world access to the most affordable development desktop environment.”

“With Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, the entire recent Raspberry Pi device portfolio is supported for the first time, from the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2W to the Raspberry Pi 4,” he added.

What are your thoughts on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS? Let us know in the comments section below.