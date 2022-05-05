Twitter’s Open-Source Offshoot Releases Its First Code

Twitter-funded Bluesky has released its first open-source code named ADX (Authenticated Data Experiment). Along with the first code, Bluesky has also released a high-level overview of its network architecture.

The code is available for public download now on GitHub. The ADX code is for an experimental personal data server and a command-line client.

Bluesky First Code ADX

Developers around the world can play around the code but Bluesky has suggested developers to only play with the code and not attempt to build anything on top of it. As per them the things are missing and going to change.

Talking about the overview of the Bluesky architecture, the company has released some insights into ideas they are working on. The analogy of the Bluesky demo is “git, for your social posts.”

If you are hearing about it for the first time, The Bluesky project was announced back in 2019 by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Initially, the project was started with a small independent team of around five open source architects, designers, and engineers.

The main goal was to develop an open-source and decentralized standard for social media. Bluesky eventually started moving from platforms to protocols. It was intended that if things go as per plan Twitter will be the first client of the standard developed by Bluesky.

In the last week of 2021, the project was incorporated and established as Bluesky PBLLC. Since then it has also received a funding of $13 million. The news of Bluesky has come right after Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. Elon Musk has said several times to make Twitter more open and now the first code of Bluesky getting launched could be viewed as the initial steps.

