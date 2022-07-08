Twitter is Testing a New “CoTweet” Feature To Co-Author Tweets

Twitter has been the topic of discussion for the past few months since Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid. However, the company hasn’t stopped working on improving its platform. It recently began testing a new “CoTweets” feature, which allows users to co-author tweets.

The feature is rolled out for selective accounts in Korea, Canada, and the U.S., as the company claims it’s still in the testing phase for a limited time to see how people will use it.

A Twitter spokesperson said, “We’re continuing to explore new ways for people to collaborate on Twitter,” He added, “We’re testing CoTweets for a limited time to learn how people and brands may use this feature to grow and reach new audiences, and strengthen their collaborations with other accounts.”

How does it work?

The users with access to the feature see it appear in tweet composer through a pop-up that invites them to “tweet together with CoTweets.” Twitter will let you invite another account to share the tweet ownership with.

If they accept it, CoTweets will be created that display both handles as co-authors. The entire feature is based on requesting and accepting technique, and the user will be able to invite a single co-author for each CoTweets and not more.

If you have already accepted a request to be the co-author but later change your mind, Twitter will let you revoke it after it’s published. The CoTweet will convert into a regular one by the original author.

CoTweet feature in the test phase

Twitter has launched the feature for a small user group, only claiming that it’s still in the testing phase. The company will use the collected information after watching users interact with the feature and polish it before an official rollout globally.

After the experimentation period, Twitter will turn off the feature, and all the CoTweets created during the time will be removed. Twitter has been working on it for quite a while now. The idea was first proposed by Alessandro Paluzzi, the app’s code by the mobile developer, in December 2021.

The feature is a clear indication from Twitter to increase the functionality of its platform to work beyond being merely a ‘virtual town square’ or a real-time news network. It can benefit creators who want to showcase the brand deals with different companies. However, it does find its functionality in joint statements from businesses or people.