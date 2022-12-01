Twitter Users To Lose Followers Following Massive Spam Account Sweep

New Twitter head, Elon Musk, has always been vocal about Twitter’s bot problem. In fact, a major reason he wanted to back out of the acquisition was a bigger population of spam accounts than the platform claimed. Now that he’s in the driving seat, Musk has kicked off his charge against spammers and scammers in full swing.

In a brief tweet, the former Twitter Hotline Operator revealed that a mass-scale spam/scam account removal is currently underway. He also pointed out that, as an obvious consequence of the move, certain Twitter users may see their follower count decline.

For those confused with the terms, a spam account is one that spreads irrelevant or unwanted information, whereas a scam account is one that tweets fraudulent schemes. It’s important to note that while many such accounts are bot accounts, not all bot accounts necessarily make those kinds of posts.

Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

Twitterati reacts to spam/scam account takedown

Owing to Twitter’s natural inclination, Musk’s announcement has become the latest hotbed for discussion. Many tweets portraying various reactions, ranging from sarcasm to trolling, have poured in. And, just like many of Musk’s other tweets, this tweet’s reply thread is gold as well. Take a look at some of the most amusing replies below.

I lost 5 million followers from this. GIVE ME MY FOLLOWERS BACK! — 808s & Youngboy (@RatioedBy808s) December 1, 2022

you are a spam account, please do the right thing and turn yourself in — Things That Changed The Internet (@ShapedInternet) December 1, 2022

Thanks, just lost 430k followers — Zack Voell (@zackvoell) December 1, 2022

Now that the spam/scam account sweep is in process, we can expect to have a better user experience on Twitter in the coming days. However, whether that will happen in a noticeable way is yet to be seen.