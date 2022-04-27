Twitter Employees Harassed Because Of Musk’s Tweet

Twitter is also a platform where uncomfortable discussions happen, and it can often be a breeding ground for bullies. A couple of such incidents happened today when Elon Musk’s replies to some tweets led to several Musk followers hounding some Twitter employees.

Looking at the tweets, it looks like Mr. Musk had no intention to single out the employees, but it happened anyway. It should also be noted that Mr. Musk is on his way to closing his purchase of Twitter. So his carelessness with his tweets could disappoint the employees.

Musk’s Tweet gets hate for Vijaya Gadde

Vijaya Gadde is one of Twitter’s top lawyers who received hate because of Mr. Musk’s response to a tweet. Gadde reportedly cried over the news of Musk taking over Twitter. Hours after this report, podcaster Saagar Enjeti tweeted about Gadde’s involvement in censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Mr. Enjeti tagged Elon Musk in his tweet. Mr. Musk responded by saying, “Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate.” It showed Musk supporting Mr. Enjeti’s tweet, instantly inviting hate to Vijaya Gadde’s handle.

I'd imagine every Twitter employee is looking at this and thinking what if they're next. Just a sample: pic.twitter.com/gGGQaOZ4Yj — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeFT) April 26, 2022

Financial Times journalist Dave Lee tweeted about the issue. He posted screenshots of hate tweets from Ms. Gadde’s handle and wrote, “I’d imagine every Twitter employee is looking at this and thinking, “What if they’re next.”

Sounds pretty bad … April 27, 2022

Another similar incident occurred when Mike Cernovich posted about another Twitter lawyer, Jim Baker, and his alleged involvement in the fraud. Here too, Musk entertaining the tweet with a pretty simple comment was taken as acknowledgment from the soon-to-be Twitter owner.

As Mr. Lee points out, it is dangerous for Musk to acknowledge these tweets as they could affect Twitter’s employees. It may be a sarcastic acknowledgment, sincere empathy, or agreement that Elon Musk now has a responsibility towards Twitter employees as well.

Some employees are already disgruntled about Musk’s takeover. What do you think about Twitter employees getting hated because of Musk’s tweets? Do let us know in the comments.