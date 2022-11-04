Twitter Employees Compare Elon Musk To Thanos Amidst Mass Layoffs

Unfortunately, the infamous ‘blip’ from the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a reality for Twitter employees Friday morning. Emails are being sent out to employees who will be laid off under Elon Musk’s, or as he’s known internally, Thanos’ ownership of the social media platform. Not only has Twitter management informed employees of the layoffs, but they are also temporarily closing the offices. The email also stated that Twitter employees will be informed of their employment status at the company by 9:30 p.m. IST Friday via an email with the subject line “Your Role at Twitter.”



Twitter employees compare Elon Musk to Thanos

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is unlikely to give some Twitter employees the send-off they deserve. With access restricted, impacted Twitter employees may not even be able to say their final goodbyes to their coworkers. According to reporter Casey Newton, Twitter employees, while understandably concerned, are making the best of a bad situation by posting salute emojis and Thanos memes all over the company’s Slack channels. Given that Thanos indiscriminately snapped away half of the universe and Musk is laying off half of Twitter, the comparison is apt.

In Slack, dozens of employees are posting the 🫡 emoji as a possible farewell.



Anticipating the loss of half their colleagues, some have begun calling Friday “The Snap” and posting Thanos memes. — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 4, 2022

It is also important to note that the email was sent to every single Twitter employee. What has piqued everyone’s interest, however, is that the email has not been signed. Despite the fact that the email was unsigned, it’s clear who was behind it. Elon Musk has been open about his desire to fire a large portion of Twitter’s workers as soon as possible. And he literally began firing people the day his takeover was completed. According to reports, up to 75 percent of Twitter’s 7,500 employees may lose their jobs due to Musk’s whim.