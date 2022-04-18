Twitter Edit Feature Could Preserve Your Original Tweet

Twitter Edit Feature could become a reality soon. The edit feature may let your preserve your original tweet when you choose to edit it. There are no confirmations about the tweet history and whether it will be public or not.

Twitter Edit Feature

Elon Musk, Twitter’s single largest shareholder quite vocal about the Twitter Edit Feature, and it seems that it could launch soon. Twitter has been testing the feature with select users since last year, but it is still not available for all of us. A recent tweet by Jane Manchun Wong sheds light on how the edit feature would work.

Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 16, 2022

Jane Manchun Wong says, “Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior to that edit.”

Going by her tweet, it appears that Twitter will save your past tweets when you try to edit them. Then, it will create a new tweet ID with the same textual content which you can edit. Thus, you will have access to all your old tweets along with the changes you made to them in form of new tweets. It seems like a counterintuitive idea because recreating a tweet means many almost-similar copies may exist.

However, by creating a new tweet and archiving the old one, it may appear as if you have edited your tweet. Nothing can be confirmed with surety unless we get to try the Twitter edit feature. But one thing is confirmed you will have access to the old tweets you made prior to editing them. It is also a mystery whether the tweet history will be private or public.

Do you really need it?

Twitter Edit Feature could save a lot of social mishaps that occur on the platform. One poorly-thought tweet can damage the reputation of the entire organization. The feature could be a lifesaver for all the users who dread making an incorrect tweet on the platform. You can delete the tweet but that isn’t a foolproof way to evade prying eyes that take screenshots.

The news about Twitter Edit Feature broke out last year. App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi shared a tweet with an image of the edit feature in action. Users will be able to edit tweets by using the kebab (three-vertical dots) button located in the top-right corner of the tweet. The images don’t confirm if the tweet history will be private or public.