Twitter Is Testing A CC Button For Closed Captions On iOS

Twitter is testing a new CC button as an option to turn closed captions on or off. The microblogging platform is testing it on iOS, and will later roll out the feature for Android users as well. The iOS users who are part of the test will get a CC button on videos that have caption available.

Twitter Testing CC Button

Twitter Support official handle tweeted about the feature being tested for iOS users. The company will soon test it on Android. A GIF uploaded with the tweet shows how the CC button will function.

Video captions or no captions, it’s now easier to choose for some of you on iOS, and soon on Android.



On videos that have captions available, we’re testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new “CC” button. pic.twitter.com/Q2Q2Wmr78U — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 22, 2022

If a video has captions available, the new CC button will appear in the upper right corner of the screen. Tapping on the button will start showing captions at the bottom of the video. Users can tap this button again to turn off captions when not required.

Twitter is finally taking accessibility features seriously. CC button testing is coming after Twitter rolled out ALT badge and improved image descriptions globally earlier this month. Other than testing accessibility features, Twitter is working on many features for regular users.

Coming back to the closed caption feature, it’ll make it convenient for users to toggle between subtitles and no subtitles. This choice is ideal for both, the people that like captions and for those that like the subtitles off.

One of the most hyped feature coming to Twitter users is an Edit button. The company is also testing a feature codenamed Vibe that will allow users to set status. Anyways what do you think about Twitter testing a CC button on the platform? Will you be using it to watch videos that have captions available?