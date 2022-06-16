Trigun Is Getting An Announcement Soon

“Trigun” is one of the most popular 90s anime to likes of Outlaw Star, Cowboy Bebop, and more anime similar to them that defined that era. The original anime is popular enough to have an active fanbase that still talks about this classic anime today.

We have some great news for these fans. A mysterious new Twitter account has popped up, teasing an announcement for later this week. If you’re a fan, you’ll probably recognize the reference but let’s talk about it regardless.

Trigun $$6,000,000 Bounty’ Twitter Account

The new Twitter account named $$6,000,000の賞金首 has made only this singular post as of right now. It is a visual of a wanted post ripped apart, revealing the date as June 17, 2022. Moreover, this new account is followed by manga editor Yoshiyuki Fudetani and the official Twitter account for Shonengahosha’s Young King Ours magazine, which hosted the sequel manga. So this is related to Trigun, without a doubt.

Is ‘Trigun’ worth watching?

The anime is set on a fictitious western-themed planet called No Man’s Land. We follow one of its denizens Vash the Stampede, a famous gunman with a bounty of $$60,000,000,000 on his head. As you might suspect, with such a prize on his head, Vash constantly sees himself battling against bounty hunters hungry for that gigantic prize.

Although the premise seems ripe for some action-packed gritty western anime, this one is slightly different. Vash, unlike his reputation, tries to resolve situations without killing people. This, of course, leads to situations that can be both humorous and emotional at times. But if you’re here for action, this anime also has some stellar gun fights.

That’s all we have for today. Have you seen the original 1998 anime? What do you think the new announcement is about? Let us know in the comments below.