How To Transfer WhatsApp Chat From Android To iPhone? [Official]

WhatsApp has finally added the ability to transfer chat from Android to iPhone devices. This feature is probably one of the most requested additions to WhatsApp. So In this article, we will explain how you can transfer chat from Android to iPhone.

The feature was first seen in the Beta build and has now been rolled out to the public. With this feature, you can transfer your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings. However, you can’t transfer your call history or display your name.

You can also check out our other guide on transferring WhatsApp chat from iPhone to Android.

Remember these things before you start.

Before transferring your chats from Android to iPhone, here are a few things you need to do. Make sure that you follow these instructions before you start.

Download the Move to iOS app on your Android phone.

Your iPhone must be brand new or reset to factory settings to pair with the Move to iOS app.

Android OS Lollipop, SDK 21 or above, or Android 5 or above installed.

iOS 15.5 or above.

Update your WhatsApp app on both devices (version 2.22.10.70 or above).

Use the same phone number as your old phone on your new device.

Connect both devices to the same Wi-Fi network or connect your Android device to your iPhone’s hotspot.

Connect both devices to a power source.

How to transfer WhatsApp chat from Android to iPhone?

1. Turn on your iPhone and go through the setup assistant.

2. On the Apps & Data screen, select Move Data from Android.

3. Open the Move to iOS app on Android.

4. Enter the code displayed on your iPhone on your Android device.

5. On iPhone, select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.

6. Tap START on your Android phone, then Continue to transfer the data.

Note: You’ll be signed out from your Android phone once the data has been exported.

7. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone and log in using the same number.

8. Select Start when prompted to transfer the data.

Conclusion

Thanks to this feature, users won’t rely on third-party apps to transfer chat from Android to iPhone. However, your transferred data was moved to your iPhone using a local backup. So make sure you create an iCloud backup for your WhatsApp manually.

Your Android device will still have your data unless you delete WhatsApp or wipe your phone. Hopefully, you were able to transfer your chats from Android to iPhone.