Torrentz2 Proxy List 2022: 4 Best Proxy Sites To Unblock Torrentz2

Torrentz2 is a gem that has remained hidden from the eyes of several torrent users. Although the site is not as popular as some of the best torrent sites, it offers the same features you will find on The Pirate Bay, Kickass Torrent, Extratorrent, and other top torrent sites.

However, Torrentz2 is also inaccessible in some of the regions like other sites due to restrictions put up by ISPs and law enforcement agencies. This is where Torrentz2 proxy sites come into play. In such regions, you can access the torrent site using proxies.

Before we head over to the Torrentz2 proxy list, here is a brief overview of the website.

Torrentz2 was established back in 2003, around the same time as other best torrent sites came up. Soon it became hugely popular amongst torrent enthusiasts as a go-to destination to download torrent files. Over the years, Torrentz2 faced severe regulations from law enforcement agencies, ultimately leading to its closure in 2016.

In the same year, a clone of Torrentz2 was developed by some fans. The clone is up and running, but ISPs have banned it in some regions. Therefore, you need to use Torrentz2 proxy to access the torrent site.

Here’s a list of Torrentz2 proxy sites that you can use in 2021:

Disclaimer: The torrent sites mentioned in this article are just for informational purposes. We don’t support using them to download copyright-protected content.

Torrentz2 Proxy Sites 2021 [Verified & 100% Working]

How Does A Torrent2 Proxy Work?

Proxy sites are an intermediate between your computer/device and the website you are trying to reach. When you connect to a proxy site, in this case, a Torrent 2 proxy, your internet traffic is routed through an additional server before reaching the destination website.

This ensures anonymity on the Internet and helps obscure your original IP address. This way, the destination website never knows your original IP address.

Cannot Unblock Torrentz2? Use These Alternatives

If the proxies mentioned above aren’t much use to you, here are some Torrentz2 alternatives that you can use instead. These are some of the best torrent sites you can visit to download files via P2P file sharing tech.

1. The Pirate Bay – Best Torrentz2 Alternative

The Pirate Bay or TPB is a popular torrent site that can serve as the best Torrentz2 alternative when you cannot access it. TPB has been around for a long time, and you can find almost any torrent file on this site. The interface of Torrentz2 and The Pirate Bay is quite similar, so that you won’t notice much difference.

2. Kickass Torrents – A popular Torrentz2 alternative

Another Torrentz2 alternative that you can use is Kickass Torrents or KAT. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular torrent sites with a huge fan base. You can find torrents from different genres, such as movies, games, TV shows, and songs. If you aren’t able to access Torrentz2 and even the Torrentz2 proxies aren’t working, this should be your go-to torrent site.

3. 1337x – Best Torrentz2 Replacement For Movie Lovers

1337x is quite a popular name amongst movie buffs. The torrent site hosts the latest movie trailers and more for its fans. There are chances that you might find 1337x better than Torrentz2 in terms of functionality, as it is not riddled with intrusive advertisements.

4. EZTV – Perfect Torrentz2 Replacement

EZTV torrent is one of the lesser-known torrent sites that can help you when you’re not able to access Torrentz2 due to any reason. The EZTV torrent site has dedicated sections for different genres of torrents. Moreover, EZTV is more than just a torrent site, and it is a community of torrent lovers. You can meet like-minded people on this site.

