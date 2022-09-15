10 Top U.S. Cloud Companies To Work For This Year

If you work in tech – and even if you don’t – you’ll know the digital world and cloud companies are changing rapidly. The pace of change has accelerated. Thanks to several factors, including the faster adoption of cloud services over the pandemic period. Also to the emergence of new technologies, the way businesses operate and handle data is also changing.

A model of IT service delivery in which a company stores its data on a remote server and shares that data with employees via the internet, cloud computing is the delivery of computer services and applications via internet-connected data centers. These services are scalable, flexible, reliable, and secure.

The cloud offers flexibility and the ability for a business to scale up or down as it needs. It also offers scalability and efficiency compared to older on-premise solutions, so you can add or remove resources and access them from any device as and when needed. This enables businesses to operate more efficiently and get more value from their IT budgets.

It’s no surprise that there has been an explosion in the number of companies offering cloud products and services in recent years. In August, Forbes released its sixth annual Cloud 100 List, ranking the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.

Here are the top ten cloud companies in the US to know about for 2022.

1. Stripe

Financial payments company Stripe is a behemoth. Founded in 2010, more than 50 customers each process $1 billion or more in volume through it. In 2021 it had $640 billion in processed payments, net revenue around $2.5 billion, and hundreds of millions in profits.

2. Databricks

Databricks’ data “lakehouse” approach, helps 7,000-plus customers build analytics and machine learning tools, including Comcast, John Deere, and Walgreens.

3. Miro

A whiteboarding platform, Miro helps teams with collaboration-type tasks, including workshopping, strategy mapping, Agile ceremonies, UX research and design, product development, customer discovery, and process visualization.

4. Figma

Collaborative design platform Figma was founded in 2012 by CEO Dylan Field and Evan Wallace and counts Airbnb, BMW, and Zoom as customers. For designers and creatives, it lets you share design files and collaborate in real time.

5. Airtable

App building platform Airtable helps companies such as Amazon, Nike, and Restoration Hardware to build better spreadsheets and internal productivity apps in the cloud.

6. ServiceTitan

Software provider ServiceTitan is used by more than 11,800 construction trade customers involved in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other home and commercial services.

7. Talkdesk

Companies, including Fujitsu, Trivago, and the YMCA, use Talkdesk’s cloud-based call center software. Its automation-first customer experience solutions optimize customers’ most critical customer service processes.

8. Plaid

Offering financial data connectivity, Plaid connects more than 12,000 banks, credit unions, and financial institutions to more than 6,000 customers. It typically receives 1,200 to 1,500 API calls from apps using its software each second.

9. Attentive

SMS marketing firm Attentive helps its customers reach more than 250 million shoppers monthly. Those customers send more than one billion messages to their customers, offering a variety of offers and incentives to buy.

10. Celonis

Celonis is the global leader in execution management, offering a product called the Celonis Execution Management Syste. It provides companies with a modern way to run their business processes entirely on data and intelligence.

Would you like a career in the cloud? We are taking a look at three open roles below, and you can discover lots more cloud-based jobs on the Fossbytes Job Board.

Cloud Engineer, Thentia, Oklahoma City

The Cloud Security Engineer is responsible for identifying threats to cloud systems, developing new features and policies to meet security needs, and fortifying, building, maintaining, upgrading, and continuously improving cloud systems. The Cloud Security Engineer will also help with the development, and deployment of new cloud systems such as Disaster Recovery, QA, and Security-centric environments. Find out more here.

Senior Cloud Engineer, Delaware Nation Industries, Arlington

The Senior Integration Engineer will provide expert support for ongoing operations of Cloud Integration Services and other related areas, as well as project work. Plus, you’ll provide support services in the following areas: Test, integrate and deploy Microsoft 365 solutions; design, plan, and integrate Microsoft 365-based solutions using best practices and modern deployment techniques such as DevOps and/or DevSecOps. Want more information? Read the full job description.

Cloud Application programming (CAP) Developer, Purple Drive Technologies, Austin

The Cloud Application programming (CAP) Developer will participate in designing solutions, be part of design clarification, provide assistance in updating design documentation, and take part in requirements analysis and prototyping when required. You will also coordinate with stakeholders relevant to the project and assist in minimizing project change requests. If this sounds like the role for you, apply online here.

By Kirstie McDermott, Senior Content Manager, Amply

