Top Gun: Maverick Gets Stunning Superfan Steelbook Collection With Exclusive Collectibles

Despite multiple delays Top Gun: Maverick held waiting for a large cinema release during the pandemic. And it appears to have greatly benefited the sequel. Top Gun: Maverick is the fifth highest-grossing film of all time (domestically) and the eleventh highest-grossing picture of all time (internationally) (globally).

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick sees Cruise reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The movie is set thirty years after the events of the first film. It follows Maverick, who is called back to TOPGUN to train a new team of graduates, including Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.

Paramount unveils the Top Gun: Maverik Steelbook Superfan Collection

Top Gun: Maverick is set to release on physical media on November 1, 2022. But those who want a more epic set to add to their collection have to wait another month. Today, Paramount Home Entertainment unveiled the Top Gun 2-Movie 4K Steelbook Superfan Collection.

Image: Paramount

They also disclosed that the set will include both the first and second movies in steelbook cases and a variety of collectibles, such as a leather keyring, magnetic decals, coasters, prints, and dog tags. For anyone, especially during the holiday season, the set’s distinctive packaging makes for an unforgettable gift set. The collection, which will debut on December 6, 2022, will include digital versions of both movies.

Physical vs. digital media is a frequently debated topic, with many opting for digital for convenience and space savings. However, proponents of physical media frequently argue that being held captive by an internet connection to watch a movie at home is sometimes a real issue.

A decked-out box set, such as the Top Gun Superfan Collection, is an enticing draw. Those who typically prefer digital can be swayed by the flashy and beefed-up presentation, especially for a fan-favorite film like Top Gun: Maverick, making these types of gift sets a potential saviour to physical media, if not just something cool to have on a shelf.