Will iPhone 15 Cost More After Apple Fires Top Exec Over Viral TikTok?

Tony Blevins, an Apple Vice-President, made a crude comment on a TikTok video. Some employees objected to his comments, which led to an internal investigation and Blevins losing his job. Blevin, along with a team of several hundred employees, was responsible for cutting down production costs.

Reports say that he is one of the few executives who report to either Tim Cook or COO Jeff Williams. Blevins reported to Williams for most of his career at Apple. It was Williams who made the call to relieve Blevins of his job.

Coming back to the viral clip, Tony Blevins was approached by Daniel Mac, an Instagram and TikTok content creator. Mac has a series where he approaches people getting out of exotic cars and asks them what they do for a living. Blevins was parking his Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren when Mac approached him with the question.

Blevins answered, saying, “I have rich cars, play golf, and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off.” It was the remark about women that cost Tony Blevins his job. After the video went viral, several employees raised concerns over his statement, resulting in action against him. As of now, the clip has over 1.3 million views on TikTok.

Blevins apologizes

Image: Daniel Mac/TikTok

Bloomberg reached out to Blevins to confirm the incident. He confirmed it and also apologized for the statement. Blevins told Bloomberg, “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor.”

For context, it could genuinely be a mistaken attempt at humor. Blevins’s remarks were from the 1981 movie Arthur, where the protagonist said something along similar lines. However, gender gaps have closed between then and now, which also means such remarks have low to no acceptance.

Blevins is also not the only one to be losing something here. He is one of the key reasons for Apple’s fat profit margins in the past 2 decades. Tony Blevins spent 22 years at Apple, which means he has a thorough knowledge of the supply chain. His work was to cut production costs, and Apple has been good at it for a long time now.

He was also a key part of Apple’s recent deal with Globalstar, which now gives the iPhone 14 its satellite SOS feature. With Blevins gone, it remains to be seen how Apple covers for him. Blevin’s sudden departure could lead to some discomfort for Apple, but there’s already a large team working on it. For now, there’s a vacuum for his position at the company.