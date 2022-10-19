8 times When Alicent Hightower Was Not The Evil Queen In House Of The Dragon Season 1

The Game of Thrones prequel series is coming to an end with the tenth episode. So far, the show has proved to be a complete package that includes excellent casts, remarkable twists, and fire-blazing dragons. Speaking of characters, the show is now divided into two groups, ‘The Greens’ and ‘The Blacks.’ Moreover, the Greens are led by Queen Alicent and her accomplices.

The fans have a different take on the Greens, and they mostly find them evil. However, if we analyze the situation carefully, we’ll encounter that Queen Alicent is not that bad. Don’t get offended. We are not supporting her evil doings. Instead, today we’ll discuss the moments that prove Queen Alicent isn’t half bad.

Alicent Hightower’s best moments

1. Young Queen Alicent trying to patch things with Rhaenyra

Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra were best friends from childhood. However, things changed after she married her father, King Viserys. The two buddies started to separate and develop hate for each other. However, we’ve seen many times when young Alicent tried to make things right with Rhaenyra.

For example, the third episode showed the Queen trying to convince Rhaenyra to go on Royal Hunt. Moreover, the fourth episode also depicts her defending the Princess many times. So let’s check out the incident in the next section of this article.

2. Alicent defending Rhaenyra from ‘vile accusations’

The fourth was undoubtedly a major twist in the series. Fans got a lot to digest, including the weird romantic relationship between Daemon and her niece. When this news reached Alicent, she did not use it for her benefit. Instead, she confronted Rhaenyra and even believed her lies. This incident proves that she used to trust Rhaenyra and was a better person.

Furthermore, it is also a significant event for her character as she changed after it. It was the beginning of the ‘Greens’ and her jealousy of the Princess. With all that said, let’s move on to the time when she talked to Viserys about getting distant from her daughter.

3. Queen Alicent as a great wife

By the third episode, Rhaenyra had already separated ways with Alicent. However, the Queen wanted to make things right, and she even tried to talk to Viserys during the royal hunt. As we have witnessed, the King was depressed and drunk during most of the hunt. The Queen handled him and discussed the issues.

She managed to convince him to stop creating distance from his daughter. The moment flaunted her as a caring wife and a good friend. In addition to this scene, the nine episodes are filled with such incidents where she always supported the King.

4. Young Alicent not agreeing with Otto’s schemings

In the fifth episode, Otto was removed from King’s Hand due to plotting against the crown. Before leaving the Red Keep, he tries to convince Alicent to prepare Aegon for the Iron throne. However, her heart is not ready to accept this treason, and we can also see her crying in this scene.

Furthermore, at a young age, she doubted her father’s advice, but with time, she believed him to be accurate and started following her blindly.

5. Alicent protecting her children

It has often been proved that Alicent is an over-protective mother, and we’re not blaming her for that. It shows how caring she is, which is evident in the seventh episode. When Aemond lost his eye in a fight with Jace and his brother, Alicent didn’t budge to protect her child. Moreover, she even took the catspaw dagger and attacked Rhaenyra with it.

Although many find this incident evil, it also shows her unconditional love for her son. In addition to this, she always taught Aegon to become a good person and cover for his mistakes. Speaking of Aegon’s mistakes, remember Dyana from the eighth episode. The scene showed the new side of Queen Alicen, so let’s discuss it down below.

6. The Queen proving that she is no Cersei Lannister

Aegon is not the best prince in the history of Westeros, and he proves this from time to time. However, his acts always affect the people around him, whether they are related to him or not. The antepenultimate episode shows us an incident where Aegon harrases a servant named Dyana.

Queen Alicent took care of this incident very calmly and consoled Dyana for suffering such abhor act. If Queen Cersei were in her place, she would have poisoned the servant. The comparison between the two proves that Queen Alicent is not that bad.

7. Making amends at the last supper with King Viserys

The eighth episode was the most emotional for Viserys fans. The wise King proved his worth and presence for the last time in the series. Moreover, his last wish was to have supper with his entire family. He even toasted for their better and healthy life. Following his toast, Princess Rhaenyra apologized to Alicent for all the past misunderstandings.

The Queen genuinely accepted and felt it was time to forgive these family feuds. However, later that night, when Alicent is with Viserys, she misinterprets his words and believes he wants to see Aegon as the new King. While many can say she was pretending at dinner, she was modest in her own ways.

8. Politely requesting Rhaenys to join her side

The ninth episode definitely depicted a different side of Queen Alicent. While most of it was not commendable but some scenes were heartwarming. For example, despite having the authority and power to imprison Rhaenys, she humbly asked her to join the Greens.

Moreover, this was also a better plan for their future as Rhaenys belongs to the wealthiest House in the entire Westeros. However, Rhaenys declined her offer, but this moment is proof that Alicent is still on hold with her good side.

We hope now you have a better idea about our Queen. These moments testify that there is still some hope left for her. That’s all we have for this article. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment below.