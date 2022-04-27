TikTok Was The World’s Most Downloaded App In Q1 2022: Report

Sensor Tower has published its Q1 2022: Store Intelligence Data Digest Report. As per the report, TikTok is the world’s most downloaded app in Q1 2022. TikTok was downloaded more than 175 million times globally within the first quarter of the year.

On the App Store, TikTok was downloaded more than 70 million times, giving it the first spot. This is the third time TikTok has crossed 70 million App Store downloads in a quarter. The app was downloaded 115 million on the Google Play Store. It was the third most downloaded app on the Play Store globally with these numbers.

TikTok has also crossed 3.5 billion all-time downloads now. It is the fifth app to reach the 3.5 billion overall downloads mark and the only one not owned by facebook’s parent company Meta. You can get the idea of TikTok popularity because no app has had more downloads than TikTok since the beginning of 2018.

Talking about the United States, TikTok was the most downloaded app with 19 million overall downloads. The app has been top in the United States since Q1 2021. Of these 19 million overall downloads, 13 million comes from App Store alone.

TikTok has crossed 10 million downloads on the App Store for nine quarters. TikTok download numbers are close to 6 million on the Google Play Store. And it has been the top app on the Play Store for the last three quarters.

Short video sharing app TikTok is the fastest growing social media platform. It is consistently one of the most downloaded apps globally. And yet again, TikTok has become the world’s most downloaded app in Q1 2022. Its popular trends, and unique algorithm, achieve the success of TikTok.

Besides that, ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has been consistently adding new features. One of the recently added features is dislike buttons for comments.