TikTok Is Testing A Discreet Dislike Button

Short video sharing platform TikTok is testing a dislike button for comments. The feature is available to a limited set of users outside the United States. Those with limited access to the dislike button can flag irrelevant or inappropriate comments. The dislike will be completely private and only visible to the user who disliked a comment will be able to see it.

You might be thinking about how a private dislike button will help other TikTok users find the spam comments. TikTok says it will combine community feedback with existing factors to keep the comment section engaging and relevant.

Besides the comment dislike button, TikTok is also testing a Reminders tool; it will remind creators to comment filtering, bulk block, and delete options. TikTok will send the reminder only to those creators whose videos receive a high portion of negative comments.

Both features are in testing currently. TikTok will see the outcome of the tests and then decide whether the feature will roll out publicly for all the users. It will be something that will happen in the coming weeks.

Comment dislike button and reminder tool will join the existing tools of TikTok. The current tool allows creators to filter all comments for manual review, filter comments that contain keywords, and who can comment on a video: Everyone, Friends, or No One.

TikTok as a platform wants to improve and the comment dislike button seems a good attempt in the right direction. Recently TikTok removed millions of videos from its platform that violated community guidelines.

What do you think about TikTok taking care of these comment moderation measures? Do let us know in the comments.