TikTok Is Down And Users Are Reporting Weird Bugs

TikTok experienced outages and went down for many users today. Several users began experiencing connectivity issues on the video-sharing app. Although the outages began at 3:25 am, they are being resolved as of this writing.

According to Downdetector, despite having good internet, many TikTok users experienced a lot of network issues. All of the reports concerned the loss of a server connection. Users complained about being unable to upload videos to Tiktok and having their view count stagnate or increase slowly.

Image: Unsplash

According to Downdetector, the most significant problem users faced was the loss of server connectivity. Many users are also complaining about a decrease in their follower numbers.

A user gave detailed info about his account and his followers, “It’s decreasing day by day by 31-35 on daily basis. Neither there are any views or like on my new videos,” he said. The user earlier had 26.8k followers, which has been brought down to 26.4k.

Although it’s a grave problem for the user, TikTok may or may not have a hand in it. However, the issues of TikTok have become a laughing stock for Twitter users. Users are constantly tweeting about how TikTok has turned off its comments as the app displays an error message of “please check the internet.”

Just a couple of days ago, a hacker also claimed to have gotten inside TikTok and started posting backend source code on Twitter. The company responded by denying the hack. So far, it appears to be a temporary outage that TikTok has fixed.

This has led to a meme party on Twitter for the past few hours. However, the app appears to be in stable condition right now as there have been fewer reports of outages after 7:00 am. Are you able to use TikTok? Comment down below.