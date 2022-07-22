This Skin Turns Your Pixel 6a Into A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

Skin manufacturer dbrand is letting you transform your Pixel 6a into a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. The company often creates limited edition skins for popular smartphones. And it looks like Pixel 6a is at the forefront, full cowabunga style!

The cool camera bar design already makes the Pixel 6a quite unique. However, with soft color choices, Pixel 6a is rather simplistic. Please don’t take it the other way; the sage color on the Pixel 6a looks phenomenal. Nevertheless, we can all agree that the camera bar kind of makes the device look like a Ninja Turtle.

Turn your pixel 6a into a Ninja Turtle.

Image: dbrand

The Google Pixel 6a is releasing next week and is looking quite promising. However, if you plan to buy one, dbrand with their latest TMNT skin is here to help you add a bit of character to the device. With the camera bar, the design was already there, and if the strip were to be a different color, it would already resemble a Ninja Turtle.

The four different skins perfectly match our childhood heroes. And the bright colors on the centerpiece resemble the appearances of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Rafael. Similarly, the camera array is a pair of eyes glaring at us.

How’d dbrand get the idea?

After its release, pictures of the Pixel 6 Pro went viral on Twitter last year. Many people started to notice the resemblance with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Since the talks had already made their way to the Internet, dbrand saw the opportunity and took it.

With the Pixel 6a coming next week the brand released skins with an accurate representation of the TMNT. Although the skins are released alongside the Pixel 6a, you can also get them for your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro.

And if the skins are ensuing a nostalgic feeling, you can pre-order them right now. The TMNT skins for the Pixel series are now available for pre-order and are priced at $24.95. Lastly, dbrand recently also released a ‘something skin’ that lets other smartphones look like the Nothing Phone (1).

Since many users liked the transparent design, dbrand has launched the skin for a limited number of phones. What do you think about the dbrand’s skins added with a pinch of humor? Will you buy the TMNT skin for your Pixel device? Comment down below.