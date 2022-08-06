Drone Down! This Is How Authorities Counter Rogue Drones

In recent decades, drones have transitioned from something reserved for military purposes into something that has applications in various different fields. This change is a consequence of the technological advancements that have brought down production costs. As a matter of fact, drones are now within reach of the public.

Due to this ease of access, drone technology has also run into the wrong side of the law. There are certain individuals and groups that use drones to carry out illegal tasks. Thankfully, with the emergence of drone-related misdeeds, there’s been a rise in anti-drone tools and tactics which target such drones.

From projectile weapons to trained eagles, authorities have resorted to a number of ways to neutralize law-breaking drones. For those who want to check out the thrill of drone takedowns, here’s a video compilation.

Different types of drone hunters

1. SkyWall 100

Image: uncrate.com

This bazooka-like weapon is the perfect way to seize drones without damaging them. It uses a technology called SmartScope that can predict the trajectory of a drone and ensure you hit the target. SkyWall 100 shoots a projectile that turns into an ad-hoc net as soon as it hits the target. Once the net captures the drone, a parachute is deployed to safely bring the drone down to the ground.

2. Trained birds

Image: YouTube / Signals Daily

Not long ago, the Dutch Police experimented with training eagles to catch drones. However, they faced certain complications in getting the job done. For instance, the eagles would sometimes act unpredictably and wouldn’t follow the plan. Moreover, the training process was also deemed to be too expensive and complicated to move forward. Besides the Netherlands, authorities in the U.S. have also tried teaching falcons to do the same.

3. Dedrone DroneTracker

Image: gapwireless.com

DroneTracker is a software-based solution for tackling drone attacks. It employs its DroneDNA database to identify different types of drones, such as RF, WiFi, and non-WiFi. This software allows integration with third-party sensors and can send alerts or launch countermeasures upon detection of a haywire drone, even from the cloud. Interestingly, it can also detect a drone’s pilot and hence the source of the threat.

4. Anduril Interceptor

Image: dronelife.com

The Interceptor takes an aggressive approach to drone control. Instead of capturing or disabling malicious drones, it collides with them in full force and destroys them in the process. This anti-drone measure can be triggered and controlled by AI or manually by a human operator. This kind of drone-countering method is suitable for places where there’s little scope for using projectiles.

5. Fortem DroneHunter F700

Image: fortemtech.com

DroneHunter F700 is a fully autonomous, radar-guided drone hunter. It can take out normal-sized drones as well as bigger Group-2 drones. For capturing illegal drones, it uses an attachment called NetGuns that shoots nets that quickly unfurl and wrap around a target. To get hold of bigger drones, this aerial gadget can fire multiple projectiles to deploy multiple nets.

So, those are some of the sophisticated measures that law enforcement uses to seize or destroy rogue drones. Would you want to witness a drone hunter go against a drone in person? Tell your opinion of these gadgets in the comments below. While you are here, why not check out this Russian Transformer car.